HI-EMA urges public to apply for free PPE through distribution program

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Emergency Management is shipping its first round of personal protective equipment to small businesses, childcare providers, doctors and dentists.
Officials said Wednesday the distribution program is funded by federal coronavirus relief money.
So far, HI-EMA received more than 1,800 online orders since early September. HI-EMA has spent more than $50 million on PPE distribution.
Officials still have inventory and are urging people to apply.
Orders will be accepted through Nov. 15.
