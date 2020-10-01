Governor appoints temporary Public Safety director as permanent one is sought

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has appointed Edmund Hyun to serve as the temporary acting director of the Public Safety Department.
The appointment runs from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30.
Hyun is stepping in after Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda retired Sept. 30. Espinda had faced calls for his resignation after a huge outbreak of COVID-19 at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.
The governor has previously appointed Hyun to serve as a special master to understand the problems facing Hawaii’s prisons and jails amid the pandemic.
Hyun was previously the chair of the Hawaii Paroling Authority.
He stepped down from that role to temporarily lead the department.
