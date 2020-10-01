Free grab-and-go meals return to more than 200 public schools this fall

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Free grab-and-go meals are returning to more than 200 public schools starting Oct. 12 through Dec. 18, the Hawaii Department of Education announced on Thursday.
The free meals are for children ages 18 and younger and are available regardless of whether or not they are enrolled at the distribution site, are public school students or are eligible for the free or reduced-price lunch program.
“We are excited to be starting up this program again, as it proved extremely successful over the summer, and we know it helps to fill a critical need in our communities,” Deputy Superintendent Phyllis Unebasami said. “Consistent daily nutrition is so important for the continued growth and development of our keiki, especially during these challenging times.”
Meal distribution will only be during lunchtime.
The meals include one lunch for that day and one breakfast for the following day, per child. Distribution will be from Monday through Friday, excluding holidays and designated school breaks.
Parents and guardians may pick up meals without children present, but they must show one of the following verification documents:
- Official letter or email from school listing children enrolled
- Recent student report cards
- Attendance records from parent portals of school websites
- Birth certificates of children
- Student ID cards
- Driver’s permits/licenses for high school students
- State-issued identification for the child
For prescribed meal modifications, email specialdiets@k12.hi.us or call (808) 784-5500.
Participating schools are listed below:
Honolulu District
- Ala Wai El.
- Aliiolani El.
- Anuenue School
- Central Middle
- Dole Middle
- Farrington High
- Fern El.
- Hokulani El.
- Jarrett Middle
- Jefferson El.
- Kaahumanu El.
- Kaewai El.
- Kaimuki High
- Kaiulani El.
- Kalakaua Middle
- Kalihi El.
- Kalihi Kai El.
- Kalihi Uka El.
- Kalihi Waena El.
- Kapalama El.
- Kauluwela El.
- Kawananakoa Middle
- Kuhio El.
- Lanakila El.
- Likelike El.
- Linapuni El.
- Lincoln El.
- Lunalilo El.
- Maemae El.
- McKinley High
- Palolo El.
- Pauoa El.
- Puuhale El.
- Roosevelt High
- Royal School
- Stevenson Middle
- Washington Middle
Central Oahu District
- Aiea El.
- Aiea High
- Aiea Inter.
- Haleiwa El.
- Helemano El.
- Iliahi El.
- Inouye El.
- Kaala El.
- Kipapa El.
- Leilehua High
- Makalapa El.
- Mililani High
- Mililani Middle
- Pearl Harbor El.
- Pearl Ridge El.
- Salt Lake El.
- Scott El.
- Solomon El.
- Wahiawa El.
- Wahiawa Middle
- Waialua High & Inter.
- Waimalu El.
- Webling El.
- Wheeler El.
- Wheeler Inter.
Windward Oahu District
- Hauula El.
- Heeia El.
- Kaaawa El.
- Kahaluu El.
- Kahuku El.
- Kahuku High & Inter.
- Kailua El.
- Kailua High
- Kailua Inter.
- Kapunahala El.
- Keolu El.
- King Inter.
- Laie El.
- Parker El.
- Pope El.
- Puohala El.
- Sunset Beach El.
- Waiahole El.
- Waimanalo Elem & Inter.
Leeward Oahu District
- August Ahrens El.
- Barbers Point El.
- Campbell High
- Ewa El.
- Ewa Makai Middle
- Highlands Inter.
- Holomua El.
- Honouliuli Middle
- Honowai El.
- Hookele El.
- Ilima Inter.
- Kaimiloa El.
- Kaleiopuu El.
- Kapolei El.
- Kapolei High
- Kapolei Middle
- Lehua El.
- Leihoku El.
- Maili El.
- Makaha El.
- Makakilo El.
- Mauka Lani El.
- Nanaikapono El.
- Nanakuli El.
- Nanakuli High & Inter.
- Pearl City El.
- Pearl City High
- Pohakea El.
- Waianae El.
- Waianae High
- Waianae Inter.
- Waiau El.
- Waikele El.
- Waipahu El.
- Waipahu High
- Waipahu Inter.
Kauai District
- Eleele El.
- Kamakahelei Middle
- Kapaa El.
- Kapaa High
- Kapaa Middle
- Kauai High
- Kaumualii El.
- Kekaha El.
- Kilauea El.
- Koloa El.
- Waimea Canyon Middle
- Waimea High
- Wilcox El.
Maui District
- Baldwin High
- Haiku El.
- Hana El. & High
- Iao El.
- Kahului El.
- Kalama Inter.
- Kamalii El.
- Kamehameha III El.
- Kaunakakai El.
- Kekaulike High
- Kihei El.
- Kilohana El.
- Kula El.
- Lahaina Inter.
- Lahainaluna High
- Lanai El. & High
- Lihikai El.
- Lokelani Inter.
- Makawao El.
- Maui High
- Maui Waena Inter.
- Maunaloa El.
- Molokai High
- Molokai Inter.
- Nahienaena El.
- Paia El.
- Pukalani El.
- Puu Kukui El.
- Waihee El.
- Wailuku El.
Hawaii District
- E.B. de Silva El.
- Haaheo El.
- Hilo High
- Hilo Inter.
- Hilo Union School
- Holualoa El.
- Honaunau El.
- Honokaa El.
- Honokaa High & Inter.
- Hookena El.
- Kahakai El.
- Kalanianaole Elem. & Inter.
- Kapiolani El.
- Kau High & Pahala Elem.
- Kaumana El.
- Ke Kula O Ehunuikaimalino
- Keaau El.
- Keaau High
- Keaau Middle
- Kealakehe El.
- Kealakehe High
- Kealakehe Inter.
- Keaukaha El.
- Keonepoko El.
- Kohala El.
- Kohala High
- Kohala Middle
- Konawaena El.
- Konawaena High
- Konawaena Middle
- Mountain View El.
- Naalehu El. & Inter.
- Paauilo El. & Inter.
- Pahoa El.
- Pahoa High & Inter.
- Waiakea El.
- Waiakea High
- Waiakea Inter.
- Waiakeawaena El.
- Waikoloa El.
- Waimea El.
