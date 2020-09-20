Forecast: Some thunderstorms may fire up on Friday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good evening! On this first day of October some spooky weather on Hawaii Island with thunderstorms. For the rest of us, very warm temperatures and pocket showers. More showers may pick up for pop up rain on Friday as an upper level disturbance heads west. This may trigger a few thunderstorms.
Winds continue to weaken with daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes dominating for much of the week. Clouds with light showers will impact island interiors each afternoon followed by a focus shifting to windward areas during the nighttime. Overall, feeling quite muggy.
A land breeze and sea breeze pattern is expected to take hold through the weekend, with limited showers to coastal areas at night and during the morning, and interior locations during the afternoon and evening hours. The trade winds will return this weekend on Sunday into Monday. But this trend won’t last long, another drop off in our winds comes on Wednesday.
Let’s talk surf! A NW swell is on the rise - another sign that summer has gone and a new season is here!
Wishing you blue skies and much aloha. Be safe, island ohana.
