Forecast: Light winds continue, isolated thunderstorms possible for the Big Island

Surf along south facing shores will trend lower through the rest of the week. A late season south swell is expected early next week, likely boosting surf above the seasonal average Monday through the middle of next week. The current north-northwest swell decline slightly today before another larger north- northwest swell arrives tonight through nd Friday, which could bring advisory level surf along north facing shores. Surf along east facing shores will be driven primarily from wrap associated with the series of north-northwest swells moving through the islands through the weekend.