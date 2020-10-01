Forecast: Light winds continue, isolated thunderstorms possible for the Big Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stalled cold front north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep light and variable winds in the forecast under a land and sea breeze regime.
A weak disturbance moving into the eastern half of the state will bring a slight increase in showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms for Hawaii County.
Trade winds begin to return over the eastern islands on Saturday, with moderate trades spreading to the rest of the state from Sunday onward.
Clouds and showers will shift back to typical windward and mountain areas as the trade winds return.
Surf along south-facing shores will trend lower through the rest of the week. A late season south swell is expected early next week, likely boosting surf above the seasonal average Monday through the middle of next week.
The current north-northwest swell decline slightly today before another larger north-northwest swell arrives tonight through Friday, which could bring advisory-level surf along north-facing shores.
Surf along east-facing shores will be driven primarily from wrap associated with the series of north-northwest swells moving through the islands through the weekend.
