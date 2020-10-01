Coaches and parents put pressure on city to resume youth sports sooner

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coaches and parents are pressuring the city to allow team sports to resume earlier than planned.
Sergio Bolioli is president of the MISO Junior League and is circulating a petition to do just that.
In a statement to his league and other sports enthusiasts, he wrote, “Most youth players haven’t been able to play in games since mid-March, which is way too long for their mental and physical health."
As part of Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s reopening plan, outdoor organized sports won’t be allowed until there’s an average of fewer than 20 cases per day and a positive case rate of less than 1%. Some fear that it could be months or even next year before that benchmark can be met.
If you’d like to learn more about the petition or sign it yourself, click here.
