Another long-term care facility in Hilo dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another long-term care facility in Hilo is dealing with a growing outbreak of coronavirus cases.
Life Care Center reported Wednesday that 12 residents and five staff members contracted COVID-19.
One resident has been hospitalized.
One resident and two staff members have fully recovered.
The facility said it would continue testing weekly until further notice and monitor residents multiple times a day.
The cases come as Hawaii Island grapples with an outbreak at Hilo’s Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home, where 27 people have died of COVID-19.
