Another long-term care facility in Hilo dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

Life Care Center (Source: Google)
By HNN Staff | October 1, 2020 at 10:12 AM HST - Updated October 1 at 10:12 AM

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another long-term care facility in Hilo is dealing with a growing outbreak of coronavirus cases.

Life Care Center reported Wednesday that 12 residents and five staff members contracted COVID-19.

One resident has been hospitalized.

One resident and two staff members have fully recovered.

The facility said it would continue testing weekly until further notice and monitor residents multiple times a day.

The cases come as Hawaii Island grapples with an outbreak at Hilo’s Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home, where 27 people have died of COVID-19.

