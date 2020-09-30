Woman critically injured after a moped crash in Kaimuki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman was critically injured in a moped crash in Kaimuki Tuesday night.
EMS officials say the 36-year-old woman was on a moped when she crashed into a wooden utility pole. It happened around 7 p.m. near Harding and 8th Avenue.
EMS said she was thrown from the moped and wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
It is not yet known if speed, drugs or alcohol were factors. Streets in the area were closed for about an hour.
This story may be updated.
