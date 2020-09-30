Waimanalo County Farms to host drive-thru pumpkin patch

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the fall season here, family traditions are being modified in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
One of those traditions being a trip to the local pumpkin patch. This year, Waimanalo Country Farms will be doing things a little bit differently.
From Oct. 17 through Halloween, they will be hosting a drive-thru pumpkin patch. The first vehicle will be let in at 9 a.m., and the patch will be open until 4 p.m.
Participants will be required to stay in their vehicle with the exception of optional stops to pull off the path to pick your own pumpkin in the fields and snap photos.
The community can also purchase some farm-favorite snacks from the Market Stand. Farm fresh honey, homemade cornbread and seasonal produce will be up for sale.
For more information or to make a reservation,
