UH football practice cut short after positive COVID-19 test results

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii’s football practice was cut short on Wednesday after multiple members of the program received a positive COVID-19 test result, school officials say.
In a statement, UH officials say that four football student-athletes tested positive this morning, prompting the team to shut down practice immediately — as well as the rest of the UH Manoa Athletics Complex .
All four players were asymptomatic and are now in isolation — the Hawaii Department of Health has been notified and contact tracing is now underway.
All individuals at the athletics complex were sent home after the early dismissal and the impacted areas will be cleaned and disinfected, according to the CDC and university’s COVID-19 guidelines.
The school is now working to determine the next steps on how to proceed, with more information on the resumption of team activities to come in the next few days.
The Rainbow Warriors have about a month before the start of their shortened eight-game Mountain West season on October 24th.
