A Mililani group is getting creative this Halloween with contactless trick-or-treating

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re beginning to make plans for Halloween, it may feel like there won’t be a lot of options this year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to alter everyday life.
But one local group is doing something pretty unique in Mililani in an attempt to salvage the holiday.
They’re trying out contact-less trick or treating and a haunted trail that will operate within proper health and safety guidelines while still providing a little fun this Halloween season.
It’s happening at Mari’s Gardens in Mililani Oct. 15 through 31.
“It’s primarily a trick-or-treat event that is perfect for younger kids. Kids will be prompted by actors to say ‘trick or treat.’ Trick-or-treat bags remain on the outside of the vehicles,” organizer Benton Marumoto said.
The attractions at Mari’s Gardens will also include a haunted trail for older kids ages 9 and up.
Here are the full details:
- Contactless trick-or-treating: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- The Haunted Trail: 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Buy tickets: familyhaunt.com
- Mari’s Gardens:
- 94-415 Makapipipi St.; Mililani, HI 96789
