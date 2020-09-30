Liliha Healthcare Center tracks COVID-19 cluster with 27 infections reported

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health officials are tracking a new outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Liliha.
The Liliha Healthcare Center reported Tuesday night that 21 residents and six staff have tested positive for coronavirus.
In a statement, they say 17 uninfected residents were transported to Wahiawa General over the weekend to be monitored for symptoms.
Everyone infected will be isolated and tested regularly, while the Department of Health begins contact tracing.
“We are acting with an abundance of caution. Our community leadership is regularly reinforcing our policies and procedures with staff with respect to contagious illnesses, including routine sanitization of facilities, resident monitoring of temperature and oxygen levels, and symptom screenings of associates,” the center said in a statement.
Center officials say they are working with the state to ensure protocols are followed to contain the outbreak.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.