Governor’s office seeks input on nominees for state Supreme Court

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige’s office is asking for public input on his nominees for the state Supreme Court.
The Judicial Selection Commission sent Ige a list of four names for associate justice on the Supreme Court.
The names include: Todd W. Eddins, David M. Forman, Darolyn Lendio Heim and Benjamin E. Lowenthal.
The seat was last held by Associate Justice Richard W. Pollack, who retired in June.
Ige’s office is accepting comments online.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.