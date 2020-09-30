Governor’s office seeks input on nominees for state Supreme Court

Hawaii Supreme Court, Aliiolani Hale (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | September 30, 2020 at 5:00 AM HST - Updated September 30 at 5:00 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige’s office is asking for public input on his nominees for the state Supreme Court.

The Judicial Selection Commission sent Ige a list of four names for associate justice on the Supreme Court.

The names include: Todd W. Eddins, David M. Forman, Darolyn Lendio Heim and Benjamin E. Lowenthal.

[Click here to read more about the four nominees]

The seat was last held by Associate Justice Richard W. Pollack, who retired in June.

Ige’s office is accepting comments online.

