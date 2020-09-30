Former Saint Louis linebacker Kamalei Correa added to the Titans reserve/COVID-19 list

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Saint Louis Crusader Kamalei Correa has been placed on the Tennessee Titans reserve/COVID-19 list, after getting a positive test result on Wednesday.
Correa is the fourth Tennessee player to test positive since their Week 3 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.
The Titans now stand at ten positive COVID-19 cases, the other five coming from team personnel — the Vikings currently don’t have any positive cases.
However, the Vikings stopped all in person team activities on Tuesday, with plans to open their facilities on Thursday with enhanced protocols.
For the Titans, they are not being allowed back into their practice facilities until at least Saturday, with the NFL announcing that their Sunday game against fellow Crusader Tyson Alualu and the Pittsburgh Steelers has been moved to Monday or Tuesday — depending on continued testing in Tennessee.
All of the Titans' positive players will go into a ten-day quarantine and ruled out for their week 4 game — a player is eligible to return to the active roster after at least 72 hours have passed since experiencing symptoms or receive two consecutive negative PCR tests 24 hours apart.
