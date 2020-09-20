Forecast: Warm days wrap up September and then also kick off October

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good evening! On these last days of September, we are facing slightly above average temperatures and the winds are winding down. Close to records the last several days.
Winds continue to weaken with daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes dominating for much of the week. Clouds with light showers will impact island interiors each afternoon followed by a focus shifting to windward areas during the nighttime. Overall, feeling quite muggy.
A land breeze and sea breeze pattern is expected to take hold through the weekend, with limited showers to coastal areas at night and during the morning, and interior locations during the afternoon and evening hours.
Let’s talk surf! A NW swell is on the rise - another sign that summer has gone and a new season is here!
Wishing you blue skies and much aloha. Be safe, island ohana.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.