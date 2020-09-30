Forecast: Light winds to persist into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light and variable winds are expected to persist into the end of the week, allowing for afternoon sea breezes and overnight land breezes.
A trough moving over the area could trigger a few thunderstorms near or over the islands. The areas most likely to see a thunderstorm develop would be the Big Island slopes during the afternoon hours, and over the waters to the south of the islands over the next couple of days.
Trade winds to return this weekend.
Surf along south-facing shores will drop for the rest of the week. A late-season south swell is expected early next week.
Surf along north-facing shores will trend up today through Friday as a series of north-northwest swells move through. In fact, surf could approach advisory levels along north-facing shores Thursday night and Friday.
East shore surf may increase substantially Sunday night through early next week, as a long-period east swell associated with east Pacific tropical cyclone Maria moves through.
