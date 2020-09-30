Experts: With COVID-19 circulating, elderly should make their health care wishes clear

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home saw its 27th coronavirus-related death Wednesday. On Maui, there was an outbreak at Roselani Place, an assisted living facility in Kahului. And at a Liliha nursing home, there are 27 cases among residents and staff.
In all, 21 long-term care homes in Hawaii have reported COVID-19 infections in the past month.
The situation underscores the difficulty in keeping the virus away from those facilities, whose residents face the highest threat from the virus.
It also sheds light on another issue: What kind of care do already frail patients want.
“It’s challenging,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Green, an emergency room physician.
He says nursing homes are vulnerable to deaths and infections because of the aging population and underlying health conditions.
Many elderly have personal medical directives that say “do not resuscitate.”
“If they are very old and they’ve asked to not have life support, then they won’t get intubated and that’s why your mortality rate is going to be quite high,” Green said.
“About 14% of people die if they are over 80 years old. If you add a ‘do not resuscitate’ order or you add chronic illness, the numbers are even higher,” he added.
Given those factors, experts in aging and family planning are urging people to talk to their families before COVID-19 strikes about their advance directive.
The question patients must ask themselves: How aggressive do they want medical treatment to be?
“In the time of COVID there are some new considerations that we are all thinking about,” said Jeannette Koijane, executive director of Kokua Mau.
An advance directive appoints a healthcare power of attorney.
Separately, there are provider orders for life sustaining treatment.
“It’s a medical order and basically if someone has died, if they have no pulse, if their heart is not beating anymore, are they going to attempt resuscitation?” said Koijane.
The medical documents have boxes that a person checks off to mandate what type of treatment they want if they can’t make decisions for themselves.
Experts say it’s really a conversation with those you trust.
“This is not a check the box exercise. This is a talk story exercise,” said Koijane.
Kokua Mau says anyone 18 and older should have an advance directive. To download those important medical documents, you can go to their website.
