Additional COVID-19 fatality at Hilo veterans home brings death toll at facility to 27

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another resident of a Hilo veterans home has died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the death toll from the virus at the troubled facility to 27.
The Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo continues to grapple with its COVID-19 outbreak.
The additional death comes as new management takes over at the facility.
Since August, a total of 71 residents and 35 staff members at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19. One of those residents is currently hospitalized at Hilo Medical Center.
Meanwhile, officials said 38 residents and 33 employees have recovered.
