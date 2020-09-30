Additional COVID-19 fatality at Hilo veterans home brings death toll at facility to 27

By HNN Staff | September 30, 2020 at 3:36 PM HST - Updated September 30 at 3:36 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another resident of a Hilo veterans home has died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the death toll from the virus at the troubled facility to 27.

The Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo continues to grapple with its COVID-19 outbreak.

The additional death comes as new management takes over at the facility.

Since August, a total of 71 residents and 35 staff members at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19. One of those residents is currently hospitalized at Hilo Medical Center.

Meanwhile, officials said 38 residents and 33 employees have recovered.

