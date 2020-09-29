UH-West Oahu mourns loss of student who died after contracting COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A UH-West Oahu has died after contracting COVID-19.
The university confirms Jezreel Lowie Juan died on Friday.
Officials said Lowie was a junior and was working toward a bachelor’s degree in Applied Science. In his last stages of fighting COVID-19, Juan’s family says he was worried about class assignments.
And his friends in the Philippines say he was very invested in school.
“In our circle of friends, he’s the one who push us to review, push us to go to go to school and help in our studies," said Ivore Christian Bueno, a friend and classmate.
Juan’s friends say he was hoping to return to the Philippines to study nursing.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.