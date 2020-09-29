Thanks to donations, Queen’s Medical Center to build a special caregiver sanctuary

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Queen’s Medical Center received $80,000 in donations to build Hawaii’s first ever caregiver sanctuary.
The sanctuary will give frontline healthcare workers a calm place to recharge and reset, after working long shifts during the pandemic.
Construction is set to begin in December, and will be available for the 3,500 caregivers who work for Queen’s.
The design of the indoor space will focus on elements of relaxation and serenity. An outdoor tranquility garden will also allow caregivers facing tremendous stress an outdoor area to meditate and unwind in the fresh air.
“We appreciate that the community is looking out for the frontline nurses, the frontline physicians, everyone really. It takes a village to care for these patients — for everyone to remain vigilant, to remain strong to remain hopeful, and we can get through this pandemic if we work together,” Kathleen Miyahiro, an RN at Queen’s said.
Ward Village, Pacific Resource Partnership, and AlohaCare all donated thousands of dollars for the project.
“We know our healthcare workers are working tirelessly to ensure the community’s health and safety, and we wanted to show a small token of gratitude for all that they do,” said Doug Johnstone of The Howard Hughes Corporation. "We’re proud to support Queen’s and create a space that will benefit those who do so much to keep us healthy.
