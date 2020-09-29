Suspect in a 7-Eleven shooting arrested for attempted murder, robbery

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police have arrested a man suspected in a shooting at a 7-Eleven last week.
Police say 36-year-old Bronson Kepaa was arrested for attempted murder and robbery in the shooting that happened last Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to the store at the intersection of Kalihi Street and Nimitz Highway around 8:15 a.m.
Emergency Medical Services treated a 46-year-old victim who was shot in his left leg. He was hospitalized in serious condition.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.