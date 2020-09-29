State reports 87 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state reported 87 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday and two additional fatalities, bringing the official death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 134.
The two fatalities were on Oahu.
Of the new cases, 80 are on Oahu, three on the Big Island, two on Maui and the rest were diagnosed out-of-state. The infections bring the case total in Hawaii to 12,290 since the pandemic began.
The new infections are out of 1,550 tests administered, or a positivity rate of 5.6%.
Meanwhile, the state said there are 1,900 “active” cases in Hawaii, which means they have not been released from isolation.
Hospitalizations are also down: There were 147 coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide. Of those, 44 were in the ICU and 12 were on ventilators.
The rolling seven-day average of cases on Oahu is 98.9, while the seven-day average positivity rate is 4.3%. Statewide, the rolling seven-day average is 110.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 11,106 total cases
- 9,239 released from isolation
- 733 required hospitalization
- 109 deaths
- 703 total cases
- 598 released from isolation
- 41 required hospitalization
- 15 deaths
- 390 total cases
- 363 released from isolation
- 55 required hospitalization
- 9 deaths
- 59 total cases
- 56 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 32 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
