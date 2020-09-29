Singing is out. Social distancing is in. Here’s how religious leaders are adapting to COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The pandemic has changed the way we do everything, including how we worship. Religious leaders say they’ve had to adapt in the pandemic.
Gatherings are now strictly orchestrated, and singing together is out. So are potlucks and socials.
Bishop Eric Matsumoto, of the Honpa Hongwanji Mission Of Hawaii, said the pandemic forced the temporary closure of more than 30 temples across the state.
Imam Matiullah Joyia, of the Admadiyya Muslim Community Hawaii, said daily prayers are not conducted at home instead of at the mosque.
And at Central Union Church, acting senior minister Rev. Brandon Duran said he’s had to cancel home visits and opt for phone calls or Zoom visits instead.
“Whatever it needs to be in order to help people feel connected or cared for,” he said.
Indeed, digital devices have become the easiest way for people to share and communicate without being close to each other. But for some, it came with a steep learning curve.
The central message the religious leaders had: These days, adaption is key.
