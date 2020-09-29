Security guard beaten at Kona hotel dies in mainland care facility

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The security guard who was brutally beaten at the Kona Seaside Hotel two years ago has died.
John Kanui’s loved ones say he died Monday at a care facility on the mainland.
In September 2018, the 65-year-old responded to a noise complaint when three people beat him. He was transported to the mainland for a brain injury and broken neck, which left him paralyzed.
All three attackers were convicted last year and are currently behind bars.
His family is now making arrangements to bring Kanui home.
