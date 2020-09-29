Report: Shipyard shooter’s history of mental health, behavioral issues failed to raise alarms

The shooting happened on Dec. 4, 2019, shortly after Romero started his shift on the USS Columbia submarine as an armed watchstander. Investigators say Romero told the petty officer of the deck, “I’ll be back” before walking to dry dock 2 and firing on civilians. “While the victims lay on the ground, and before first responders were on the scene, Romero used his M-9 pistol to shoot himself,” the report said.