Oakland Int’l. Aiport to offer free COVID-19 tests ahead of Hawaii’s pre-travel testing plan

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ahead of the start of Hawaii’s pre-travel testing program, the Oakland International Airport (OAK) announced free rapid testing for all.
The tests would satisfy the requirements set forth by the program for people flying to Hawaii who want to avoid the 14-day traveler quarantine.
The airport is working with CityHealth Urgent Care to offer the tests at its North Field terminal complex. Testing will begin Oct. 6. Hawaii’s pre-travel testing plan begins Oct. 15, though specifics are still vague.
The tests are being given to OAK employees, airlines staff, ground handling companies and the general public at no out-of-pocket costs.
Other testing programs are said to cost up to $250 for those seeking a test.
This free testing program will allow for travelers to provide their written negative test results within the designated time frame to comply with the state’s requirements.
“For us, there is no disparity among those needing to be tested – whether going to work, school, returning home or visiting the Hawaiian Islands. That is the East Bay Way”, Port of Oakland Director of Aviation Bryant L. Francis said.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.