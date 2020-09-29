$2.2M heading to Hawaii County to restore park destroyed in 2018 eruption

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More federal funding is heading to Hawaii Island to continue recovery efforts from the 2018 Kilauea eruption.
Hawaii County will be getting $2.2 million to restore a community park that was wiped out by the 2018 flow.
Ahalanui Park was completely destroyed. The county can either restore it at its previous location, or create a new one elsewhere. But whatever they decide, the county will have to submit a plan to FEMA.
“As we continue to recover from the natural disasters in 2018, this new funding will go a long way in helping us rebuild after the Kilauea eruption,” said U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai’i), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “As we continue to recover, I will keep fighting for more federal resources at every opportunity.”
So far, Hawaii County has received more than half a billion dollars for disaster relief.
