Interim director say DOH is making progress, but more resources still needed

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s new health director opened up about taking over the reigns as the DOH continues their efforts to get an upper hand on the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Libby Char said she and her staff have been working around the clock, seven days a week on the COVID crisis, but more resources are still needed.
“We needs more public health expertise. We need more funding, we need more testing materials, we need more knowledge about his disease. But the biggest thing I think we need is time. There are so many people working so hard on this,” Dr. Char said.
The state says it now has about 240 active contact tracers, and more than 500 reserves.
She added that one of her priorities is developing what she calls strategic testing plans to track the disease without the need for surge testing.
“Testing is kind of complicated issue,” Dr. Char said. “It’s a little more nuanced that people realize. It’s not a matter of testing as much as you can.”
Dr. Char assumed the role of interim director for the Department of Health after Dr. Bruce Anderson stepped down as criticism against him and the department’s handling of the crisis mounted.
Dr. Char also defended some of the city’s rules, saying they weren’t perfect, but she believed they were scientifically backed.
“It’s safer to be outdoors than indoors. It’s safer to have more distance between us than less distance between us, and it’s safer if we are together for minimal amount of time rather than longer time and hours and hours,” she said.
“The sooner we get a healthy community back is the sooner we can get the economy going again,” Char added.
