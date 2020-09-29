Forecast: Humid conditions to persist through the weekend

Surf along south facing shores will remain up into Tuesday - gradually lowering as the south swell that filled in over the weekend eases. Surf along north facing shores will remain small through Tuesday, then trend up once again Tuesday night through the weekend as back-to-back north-northwest swells arrive. Surf along east facing shores will pick up as a small, easterly swell from former tropical cyclone Lowell in the eastern Pacific builds across the islands from east to west.