Forecast: Humid conditions to persist through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stalled cold front north of the islands will keep light and variable winds in the forecast into Saturday.
Afternoon sea breezes will develop building clouds over island mountain and interior sections with isolated to scattered showers mainly in the afternoon to early evening hours.
Offshore land breezes will develop after sunset, clearing out any cloud cover.
A weak disturbance moving into the area from the east may bring a slight increase in shower activity by Wednesday night.
Surf along south-facing shores will remain up into Tuesday, gradually lowering as the south swell that filled in over the weekend eases.
Surf along north-facing shores will remain small through Tuesday, then trend up once again Tuesday night through the weekend as back-to-back north-northwest swells arrive.
Surf along east-facing shores will pick up as a small, easterly swell from former tropical cyclone Lowell in the eastern Pacific builds across the islands from east to west.
