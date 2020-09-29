EMS: Woman seriously injured after truck rolls over a portion of her lower body

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman was seriously injured by a large delivery truck Monday evening, EMS said.
The accident happened around 6:10 p.m. fronting a home along 10th Avenue in Palolo.
EMS officials say a 25-year-old woman was attempting to turn off the engine of the truck when it began to roll. Officials said the woman fell out and the truck apparently ran over her lower extremity.
Paramedics responded and the woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
No other details were made available.
