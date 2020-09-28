State reports 90 new COVID-19 cases

By HNN Staff | September 28, 2020 at 12:11 PM HST - Updated September 28 at 12:21 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting 90 new COVID-19 cases statewide Monday ― all on Oahu ― and no new fatalities.

The official death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 132, which does not include at least 21 coronavirus fatalities reported at a Big Island veterans home.

The state has said they aware of the deaths, but are awaiting additional details.

The new infections push the case total in Hawaii to 12,203.

Of those, about 2,000 are “active” cases, which means they have not been released from isolation.

The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:

Oahu

  • 11,026 total cases
  • 9,204 released from isolation
  • 721 required hospitalization
  • 107 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 700 total cases
  • 592 released from isolation
  • 40 required hospitalization
  • 15 deaths

Maui County

  • 388 total cases
  • 363 released from isolation
  • 53 required hospitalization
  • 9 deaths

Kauai

  • 59 total cases
  • 56 released from isolation
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Out-of-state

  • 30 total cases
  • 2 required hospitalization
  • 1 death

