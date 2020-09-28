Report: From January to August, Hawaii saw just 2.2M visitors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is preparing for reopen tourism to the islands next month, but for now visitor arrivals remain at a trickle.
New figures from the Hawaii Tourism Authority show that just 2.2 million visitors came to the islands through August. That’s down 69% from the year before.
In the month of August, arrivals were down 98% compared to the same month last year.
The authority said 22,344 visitors traveled to Hawaii last month.
A mandatory 14-day quarantine remains in place for all trans-Pacific travelers.
Come Oct. 15, the state will allow those who test negative for COVID-19 before arriving to forgo quarantine ― in what state officials are describing as the first step toward rebooting tourism.
