Maui community to rally around Haiku teacher after she’s put on leave

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui community is planning to rally around a Haiku Elementary School kindergarten teacher who was escorted off campus Friday.
Monica Gouveia-Nakahashi’s daughter says her mother has been a teacher for 40 years but is now on leave after the state Department of Education notified her that she’s under investigation.
The DOE would not disclose what the investigation is about but said it’s in response to recent social media posts involving one of its teachers.
Nakahashi’s daughter said it came several days after her mother complained about the new principal who started in the summer.
“Seeing my mom come home day after day distraught by the humiliation, the disrespect form this administrator, breaking her down is horrible, but nonetheless, my mother returns every day because of the students,” Kimberly Naylor said.
The Parent Teacher Association has sent a letter of support to the DOE. Parents plan to be at the school Monday to show their appreciation for the teacher.
