Forecast: Light winds to persist through the week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weakening high pressure ridge north of the island chain will bring light and variable winds to the islands through the upcoming work week.
Light to moderate trade winds will linger today with modified land and sea breezes along western slopes of each island.
Cloud coverage and showers will transition towards the afternoon to early evening hours over island mountain and interior sections with clearing after sunset.
Light wind conditions are forecast to continue through Saturday.
Surf along south-facing shores will gradually lower midweek as the south swell that filled in over the weekend eases.
A mix of southeast trade wind swell and background small, southerly energy should be enough to keep the surf from going flat Wednesday into next weekend.
A north-northwest swell is due Tuesday night as it peaks near the advisory level (15-foot faces). The second swell is forecast to arrive Thursday night, which should keep the surf near the advisory level through the day Friday.
