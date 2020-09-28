Forecast: Light winds to persist into the weekend

Surf along south facing shores will gradually lower midweek as the south swell that filled in over the weekend eases. A mix of southeast trade wind swell and background small, southerly energy should be enough to keep the surf from going flat Wednesday into next weekend. A north northwest swell is due Tuesday night as it peaks near the advisory level (15 ft faces). The second swell is forecast to arrive Thursday night, which should keep the surf near the advisory level through the day Friday.