Days after COVID-19 outbreak at OCCC deemed under control, 10 inmates test positive

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just days after officials deemed the coronavirus outbreak at Oahu Community Correctional Center “under control,” 10 more inmates tested positive for the virus.
The Department of Public Safety on Sunday said 91 inmates and 28 corrections officers were tested in the latest round.
All staff results were negative.
A total of more than 400 people at OCCC were infected at the prison, making it the largest cluster in the state.
Several inmates and an adult correctional officer at OCCC have filed a class-action lawsuit, alleging that prison officials failed to protect staffers there and housed sick inmates with healthy ones.
