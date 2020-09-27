UH Hilo holds virtual open house on proposed 28-inch Mauna Kea telescope

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - UH Hilo researchers are hoping a virtual open house will teach the public about a new telescope that could go up on Mauna Kea.
The proposed 28-inch telescope would be built at Halepōhaku, the mid-level facility on Mauna Kea. It will replace UH Hilo’s Hōkū Keʻa telescope, which is being decommissioned at the summit of the mountain.
If built, UH students, faculty and the community would be able to use it for learning and research purposes.
The virtual experience will give residents information on the telescope, the proposed site, and the projected timeline.
“We want this process to be as open and transparent as possible and public feedback is a really big part of that, both for the project for the UH Hilo teaching telescope as well as generally, our stewardship of the mountain," Bonnie Irwin of the University of Hawaii Hilo said.
“This teaching telescope will be a tremendous educational tool for our students, and the wider community, to engage in hands-on, world-class research," Irwin added.
The virtual open house began Saturday and will run through Oct. 26. For more information, click here.
The university added that the Hōkū Keʻa telescope is one of two observatory facilities on the summit being decommissioned. It is expected that decommissioning will be completed in 2023. The Caltech Submillimeter Observatory decommissioning will be completed in 2022.
