Some overnight showers, with light winds by Tuesday

Winds are slowing down, with afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes expected by Tuesday into much of the coming week. Short term, an area of showery low clouds will bring a few more showers over windward areas of the state overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Somewhat drier conditions are expected by Monday afternoon. Otherwise, with the light winds, we’re looking at a week with clouds and showers for the afternoon and evening hours, along with some more humid conditions around Friday or Saturday.