Forecast: Light winds to dominate the coming work week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds are slowing down, with afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes expected by Tuesday into much of the coming week. Short term, an area of showery low clouds will bring a few more showers over windward areas of the state overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Somewhat drier conditions are expected by Monday afternoon. Otherwise, with the light winds, we’re looking at a week with clouds and showers for the afternoon and evening hours, along with some more humid conditions around Friday or Saturday.
In surf, a long-period south swell will be declining slowly Monday. Surf will remain small along north shores through Tuesday, with a new north-northwest swell expected Wednesday or Thursday that could boost waves near the 15-foot advisory level for north shores, followed by another swell Friday. East shore surf will remain small, but could get a small boost from former tropical cyclone Lowell Monday and Tuesday.
