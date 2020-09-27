Flames tear through a Hawaii Island home; 3 people escape unharmed

The home along Hookena Road went up in flames Saturday morning. (Source: Google Maps)
By HNN Staff | September 27, 2020 at 11:07 AM HST - Updated September 27 at 11:15 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Hawaii Island home Saturday morning.

Hawaii fire officials say they rushed to the 2-story home on Hookena Road in the Captain Cook district around 9:30 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed in flames. Officials say a portion of the wooden structure had collapsed and there were multiple vehicles also on fire in the proximity of the building.

Three people who were home at the time — a 43-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and an 11-year-old child — were able to escape the burning home unscathed.

It’s not known what sparked the fire. Damage was estimated at $326,400.

