Flames tear through a Hawaii Island home; 3 people escape unharmed

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Hawaii Island home Saturday morning.
Hawaii fire officials say they rushed to the 2-story home on Hookena Road in the Captain Cook district around 9:30 a.m.
When they arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed in flames. Officials say a portion of the wooden structure had collapsed and there were multiple vehicles also on fire in the proximity of the building.
Three people who were home at the time — a 43-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and an 11-year-old child — were able to escape the burning home unscathed.
It’s not known what sparked the fire. Damage was estimated at $326,400.
