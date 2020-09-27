EMS: Man dead after apparent shooting on Oahu’s West Side

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu EMS officials confirm a man was killed Sunday morning after an apparent shooting in West Oahu.
Just before 10 a.m., police and medics were called out to Hakimo Road in Nanakuli.
EMS said the 28-year-old man was found dead upon their arrival with an apparent gunshot wound.
The road was briefly closed off for the investigation, which is ongoing.
Honolulu police have yet to release any information on the case or possible suspects.
This story will be updated with new information when it becomes available.
