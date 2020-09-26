Trans-Pacific travel set to resume soon, but inter-island travel plans still unclear

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With a significant drop in active COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, Lt. Gov. Josh Green feels it is safe to lift the inter-island quarantine rule for travelers.
“Cases are flattening, we’ve been averaging closer to 100 cases a day as opposed to 250 a day which is where we were three weeks ago,” said Green.
The lieutenant governor said the state is down by nearly 150 hospitalizations, which is less than half of where the state was at the end of August.
The state’s pre-travel testing program is set to launch on Oct. 15 where travelers must test negative no more than three days prior to departing to avoid the 14-day-quarantine.
Although there are concerns of people contracting COVID-19 on the plane, Green says the chances are slim.
“My expectation and I think it’s a real expectation is that we will catch about 70% of any minimally or asymptomatic people and also people are not going to travel if they’re really sick,” said Green.
Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim said they’ve also looked into applying the testing program to inter-island travel.
“However, I’m am told at this point, it’s not very practical or better yet not even possible because of the availability of testing,” said Kim. “If you times the number of tourists that may come in and you post testing or interisland traveling, there’s just not enough testing to do that.”
“But I don’t think that’s going to be particularly high yield,” said Green. “As you saw with our testing, with the surge testing very low people were positive and they were all asymptomatic.”
Maui Mayor, Michael Victorino said in a press conference on Friday that they hope to have an announcement approved by the governor by next week Wednesday.
Victorino adds that they’re looking into a modified quarantine instead of having people isolate for the full 14 days.
