State warns of latest scam regarding SNAP benefits

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Human Services is alerting the public to a scam circulating, targeting those using SNAP benefits.
The department says so far there has only been one fraud case of this specific nature in the state, but the scam involves people getting a text message regarding the SNAP program.
Officials say the text will say something along the lines of being eligible to receive food stamps, or benefits are about to expire.
DHS says such messages should just be deleted, and personal information should never be given out over the phone.
“The department wants the public to be aware and prevent anyone from falling victim to the scam. If SNAP participants are unsure if a request for information is legitimate, they are advised to contact their SNAP office at the Processing Center,” DHS said.
