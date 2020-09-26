Schatz, Hirono share opposition to Trump’s SCOTUS nomination

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation were quick to oppose President Trump’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.
On Saturday, the President announced the nomination of conservative Amy Coney Barrett to fill the seat vacated by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
He said he expected her confirmation process to be “straightforward and prompt,” despite pushback from democrats who feel a nomination should not be pushed through so close to the general election.
In a statement, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) said:
"We are just weeks away from Election Day, but Republicans are rushing to confirm a justice to the Supreme Court before the American people get a chance to make their voices heard. They are hurrying their nominee onto the Court to help overturn the Affordable Care Act, kicking millions off their health care in the middle of the worst public health crisis in a century. With voting already underway, the people should decide who they think should pick our next Supreme Court justice. I will not support this nominee.
“Instead of wasting time on this partisan confirmation process, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans should be working to pass a COVID-19 relief package that will help the millions of Americans who are needlessly suffering during this pandemic because of the president’s failed response.”
U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono also expressed her opposition of Barrett’s nomination, pointing to a number of reasons why.
Hirono says Barrett will vote to strike down the Affordable Care Act, jeopardizing healthcare for millions of Americans. She also says Barrett has a “long history of being anti-choice,” and will endanger the protections of Roe v. Wade, a woman’s right to control her own body.
Hirono also feels the process is being rushed by republican leaders.
“Senate Republicans have gone back on their word about confirming a Supreme Court justice in an election year and disrespected the final, fervent wish of Justice Ginsburg to not be replaced until a new president is installed,” Hirono said in a statement.
“Judge Barrett has an ideological agenda she won’t acknowledge and an expressed willingness to overturn Supreme Court precedent. Her ideological agenda poses a direct threat to the health care of millions of Americans, a woman’s right to control her body, the rights of LGBTQ Americans, and other individual and civil rights. I oppose her nomination and will fight to deny her a lifetime position on the United States Supreme Court, and in doing so, will tell the American people the danger she poses to hard-won rights," the statement continued.
In 2017, the record shows that Hirono opposed Judge Barrett’s nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.
Saturday’s nomination will now begin a controversial nomination process.
