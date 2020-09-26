Popular Farm-to-Car program returns, meeting demand for local produce

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a months-long hiatus, Oahu’s Farm-to-Car service has resumed.
The Hawaii Farm Bureau’s program originally ran through the spring, but as the demand for fresh local produce grew, organizers decided to bring back the program.
It allows customers to order fresh produce from local farmers online, and pick up their groceries at the Blaisdell Center without ever leaving their cars, minimizing contact with others.
Organizers say the support from the community has also provided a lifeline to local farmers during the financially challenging times as so many businesses face financial shortfalls.
“It’s extremely important for our customers to keep buying local, and to support our local community," Megan Kono, Famers' Market General Manager, Hawaii Farm Bureau, said.
“Programs like these, like I said, it keeps them going. And when they see that their products sell out in like an hour, all of their products, they are just shocked. So that’s encouraging for them, like ‘I need to keep farming,’" Kono added.
The program can fulfill about 300 orders each week, and online ordering opens each Sunday at noon with distribution on the following Saturdays.
More information on the program is available by clicking her.
