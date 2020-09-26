From movie theaters to retail, patrons trickle back to local businesses

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Oahu businesses and restaurants are back in action after being closed for weeks.
Movies have been slow to come out of Hollywood this year, but people were happy to be back in theaters.
Consolidated Theaters opened its locations at Ward Village, Mililani, Pearlridge and Ka Makana Alii.
The auditoriums are restricted to 50% capacity and groups cannot be larger than five. In addition, customers can’t eat inside, but concessions are open for ‘to-go’ service.
And moviegoers get a 20% discount when they take home food.
Because of the lack of new movies -- they’re turning to the classics.
We do have a bunch of older classic titles that we’re playing. It’s going to be $5 for adults and $3 for children and that’s running every day, titles like Jurassic park and Harry Potter some of those family favorites," said Kyler Kokubun, marketing manager of Consolidate Theaters. “So hopefully that’ll entice some families to come out and enjoy the day at the movies.”
Consolidated theaters are only ones opening under the new emergency rules. Regal Theaters has yet to announce a re-opening date and Kahala Theaters remain closed due to renovations.
At Manuhealii in Honolulu, workers have had to get creative.
“We would FaceTime people all over the world and kind of give them an intimate shopping experience where we would personally show them through FaceTime,” said Hiilani Asing.
The Hawaiian clothing shop has been closed since Aug. 27 when Oahu went into a second lockdown.
“Our numbers did drop a little bit, but we tried our best to do what we can for our customers even though we weren’t fully open,” said Asing.
Under the new Oahu order, retailers are limited to 50 % capacity. Fitting rooms can open, and everyone must mask up and spread out.
“Our safety is important and with the precautions we’ve been taking, it has worked for us,” said Asing.
Malls, personal care services and dine-in service at restaurants also reopened, to the joy of patrons.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.