Forecast: Trades to weaken, then take a long break

In surf, the north shores are seeing declining wave heights for Sunday, but with the North Pacific storm systems becoming more active, we’re anticipating some back-to-back northwest swells, with one arriving Wednesday and peaking Thursday close to the 15-foot advisory level, and the second one arriving Friday. South shores are also still seeing some storm energy from the South Pacific, with the latest south swell peaking Sunday very close to the 8-foot advisory threshold before declining late Sunday. East shores will be quiet, but former tropical cyclone Lowell could generate a small swell, especially for Hawaii island and Maui.