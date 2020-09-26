DOCARE officers seize over 1K feet of illegal lay nets from Windward Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tips from residents over the last week have led to citations of several people for using illegal fishing nets in Windward Oahu.
According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, since last week Sunday, at least three people total — Joey Ahwah, 30, Pilialoha Ching, 33, and Louis K. Watson, 42 — were cited for the illegal nets.
DOCARE officers first spotted an illegal lay net across the Ka’elepulu canal in Kailua last week Sunday. They watched as a couple used a dingy to try and retrieve the unattended net.
Ahwah and Ching were cited for lay net violations in a freshwater stream. Officers found dead and alive aquatic life within the nets, as well as a small eye throw net in the back of one of the suspect’s trucks. It was also confiscated.
Days later, officers were tipped off to an illegal lay net behind King Intermediate School in Kaneohe. A man and a woman were seen speeding away as officers recovered the gear.
Shortly after, officers retrieved another unattended lay net floating off the Kahalu’u boat ramp. That one measured about 400 feet long. There were several live ulua in it that were released.
Then just off Kapapa islet, another net was noted. In this case, Watson was cited for several vessel safety equipment violations as well as resource violations. In this case, over 700 feet of nets were recovered.
“These incidents prove the value of community engagement when people see natural resource violations. Officers obviously cannot be everywhere, all the time, so the tips and calls we receive from citizens are absolutely critical to stopping illegal fishing," DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said.
If you witness any violations, natural or cultural, you’re urged to call the DOCARE hotline at 643-DLNR (3567) or use the free DLNRTip app.
